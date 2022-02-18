Lendingblock Trading Down 1.8% Over Last Week (LND)

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Lendingblock coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lendingblock has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Lendingblock has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $34,247.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lendingblock

Lendingblock is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,097,391 coins. Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lendingblock’s official website is lendingblock.com . The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

