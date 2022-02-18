LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $138.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.05% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LGI Homes, Inc. is engaged in the design and construction of entry-level homes across Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia. The company focuses on converting renters of apartments and single-family homes into homeowners by offering homes at affordable locations. LGI Homes, Inc. is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.60.

LGI Homes stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.27. 340,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,685. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $105.07 and a 12-month high of $188.00. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.11.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $801.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in LGI Homes by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,761 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at about $1,740,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in LGI Homes by 496.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 50,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in LGI Homes by 13.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,161,000 after purchasing an additional 111,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

