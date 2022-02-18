LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Stake Increased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 76.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,815 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the third quarter valued at $2,354,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 256,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 396,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,252,000 after acquiring an additional 15,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,499,000 after acquiring an additional 56,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 26.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 19,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LHCG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen downgraded LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.70.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $126.20 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.42 and a 12 month high of $223.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.17 and a 200-day moving average of $149.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

