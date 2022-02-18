Li Auto (LI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Li Auto has set its Q4 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 209.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Li Auto to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Li Auto alerts:

LI stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of -370.38 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.37. Li Auto has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $37.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 14.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 605,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 74,381 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 258.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 124,171 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 41,236 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 23,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 8.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.