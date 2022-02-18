Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 180 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 113.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 56,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,912,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 498.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,573,000 after buying an additional 37,409 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 176,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,387 shares of company stock worth $18,661,233 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.77.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $299.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.21. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.79 and a 52 week high of $332.37. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

