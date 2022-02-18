Liberty Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 85,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,178,000 after purchasing an additional 39,168 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 633.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 580,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,324,000 after purchasing an additional 501,616 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,369,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,907,000 after purchasing an additional 110,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.21.

PAYX stock opened at $116.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.68 and a 12-month high of $138.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.09.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

