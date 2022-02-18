Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $129,000 Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,404 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $18.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.12.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Argus lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

