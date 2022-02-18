Liberty Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 162.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,068 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 277.4% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,555. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.19.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.91.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.55%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

