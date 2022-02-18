Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ LGND traded down $11.06 on Friday, reaching $101.15. The company had a trading volume of 10,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.88 and its 200 day moving average is $135.69. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $102.01 and a 52-week high of $172.19. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LGND. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 27,519 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1,825.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

