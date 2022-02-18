Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 36,693 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 690,088 shares.The stock last traded at $4.42 and had previously closed at $4.43.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LILM shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.89.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.17.
About Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)
Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.
