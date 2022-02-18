Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 36,693 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 690,088 shares.The stock last traded at $4.42 and had previously closed at $4.43.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LILM shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.89.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Lilium by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,072,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,240,000 after acquiring an additional 366,800 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium in the third quarter worth $54,779,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium in the third quarter worth $17,236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Lilium by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,589,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 85,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium in the third quarter worth $10,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

