Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Lincoln Electric has increased its dividend payment by 27.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Lincoln Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 28.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lincoln Electric to earn $7.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

LECO stock opened at $126.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $112.44 and a 1 year high of $148.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The business had revenue of $844.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LECO. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.83.

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.