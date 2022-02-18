Linde (NYSE:LIN) PT Raised to $382.00 at HSBC

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at HSBC from $366.00 to $382.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.76.

LIN stock opened at $298.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.28. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $241.88 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $153.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Linde will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $3,400,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $1,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

