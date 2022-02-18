Linde (NYSE:LIN) PT Raised to $382.00 at HSBC

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at HSBC from $366.00 to $382.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.77% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.76.
LIN stock opened at $298.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.28. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $241.88 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $153.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $3,400,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $1,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.
Linde Company Profile
Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.
