LiquidApps (DAPP) Trading Down 18.4% This Week

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. LiquidApps has a market cap of $2.48 million and $1,367.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000784 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 97.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00042565 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

