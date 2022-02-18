Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 59.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,839 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 24,753 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 297.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 15,761 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

Shares of LYV opened at $116.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.46 and its 200-day moving average is $102.46. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $127.75.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

