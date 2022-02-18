LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. LKQ’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.29. 53,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,128. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. LKQ has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $60.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in LKQ by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 48,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LKQ. Barrington Research lowered LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

