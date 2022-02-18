LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:SCD)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 16.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:SCD opened at $14.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $15.44.

In other LMP Capital and Income Fund news, Director Daniel P. Cronin acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $52,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCD. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 63.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $420,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $460,000.

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

