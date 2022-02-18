Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LBLCF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$103.00 price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$92.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of LBLCF traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $76.93. 954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.80. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $82.04.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

