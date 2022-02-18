Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the January 15th total of 101,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of analysts have recently commented on LBPH shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Longboard Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.
Shares of NASDAQ LBPH traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.70. 546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,080. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.01.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.
