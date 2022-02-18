Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $900.00.

LZAGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lonza Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lonza Group from CHF 850 to CHF 900 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of Lonza Group stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.91. 36,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,114. Lonza Group has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $86.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.89.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

