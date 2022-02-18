Loop Capital Lowers Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target to $60.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Loop Capital from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.14.

NYSE AYX opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.96. Alteryx has a one year low of $49.67 and a one year high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,399,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,776,000 after buying an additional 933,897 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,778,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,040,000 after buying an additional 894,582 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,750,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 293.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 523,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,646,000 after buying an additional 390,076 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,685,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,514,000 after buying an additional 299,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

