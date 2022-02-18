Loopring Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.16 Billion (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Loopring has a total market cap of $1.16 billion and $211.86 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring coin can now be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00002177 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Loopring has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Loopring

Loopring (CRYPTO:LRC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,329,247,433 coins. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

