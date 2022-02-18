Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.82 Billion

Equities analysts expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to announce $20.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.39 billion. Lowe’s Companies reported sales of $20.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year sales of $95.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.30 billion to $96.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $96.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $95.67 billion to $97.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. OTR Global raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.74.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 12.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 63,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 71,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.70. 80,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,327,637. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $150.84 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $149.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.38 and a 200 day moving average of $226.74.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

