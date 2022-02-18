LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,426,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,438 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $77,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $442,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.05. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $55.66.

