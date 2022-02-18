LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 933,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,331 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $97,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,438,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,595,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,619 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41,711.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,793,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,415 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,235,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,047,000 after purchasing an additional 754,593 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,182,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,108,000 after purchasing an additional 590,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 864.3% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 231,467 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $104.37 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $90.31 and a one year high of $114.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

