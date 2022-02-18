LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,931,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,047 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $101,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $3,344,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 336,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after purchasing an additional 38,701 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.8% in the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 47.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 111,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after buying an additional 35,796 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO stock opened at $62.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $48.97 and a 52-week high of $62.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.92.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.34%.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $691,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,582 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,155 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

