LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Shares Down 5.3%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.97 and last traded at $12.05. 16,888 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 299,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 329.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 164,215 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,825,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 309,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 72,777 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Robotti Robert grew its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 1,766,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,519,000 after acquiring an additional 394,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

About LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.