LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Shares Down 5.3%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.97 and last traded at $12.05. 16,888 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 299,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
About LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)
LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LSB Industries (LXU)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.