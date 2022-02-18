LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Releases Earnings Results

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 7.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.
NYSE LTC traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.92. 7,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,404. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 10.04. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $44.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.91.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.05%.
LTC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.
LTC Properties Company Profile
LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LTC Properties (LTC)
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.