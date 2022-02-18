LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Releases Earnings Results

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 7.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

NYSE LTC traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.92. 7,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,404. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 10.04. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $44.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LTC Properties by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

LTC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

