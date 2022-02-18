Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Moffett Nathanson

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective points to a potential downside of 18.20% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.
NYSE:LUMN opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. Lumen Technologies has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.46.
Lumen Technologies Company Profile
Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.
