Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Moffett Nathanson

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective points to a potential downside of 18.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

NYSE:LUMN opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. Lumen Technologies has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,573 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 172,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 19,644 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 175,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 46,711 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 371,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 20,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.