Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) CAO Sells $233,123.54 in Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $233,123.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $101.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.86. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $108.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.81.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

