Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) CAO Sells $233,123.54 in Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $233,123.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $101.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.86. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $108.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.87.
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.81.
Lumentum Company Profile
Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.
