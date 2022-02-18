Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LAZR shares. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other news, Director Aeg Holdings, Llc acquired 3,586 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $54,041.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Austin Russell acquired 65,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $892,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 124,586 shares of company stock worth $1,806,891 over the last 90 days. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 130,218 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 249,774 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,081,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,693,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,849 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average of $16.44.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

