Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,574,500 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the January 15th total of 6,595,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 47.3 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUNMF. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.19.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.