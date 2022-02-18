Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given a C$11.50 Price Target at CSFB

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) has been assigned a C$11.50 price target by analysts at CSFB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. CSFB’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining to C$10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, cut shares of Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.61.

Shares of TSE:LUN traded down C$0.26 on Friday, reaching C$11.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,451. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$8.56 and a 52-week high of C$16.07. The company has a market cap of C$8.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86.

In related news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$949,180.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 94,922,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$900,987,264.88.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

