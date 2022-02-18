Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) Short Interest Update

Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the January 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

OTCMKTS:MCESF opened at $3.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. Macro Enterprises has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $3.09.

Macro Enterprises Company Profile

Macro Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to oil and gas industry. Its projects include Stonefell, Berland River B2, and Farrell Creek. The company was founded on January 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Fort St. John, Canada.

