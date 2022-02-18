Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) Short Interest Update

Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the January 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
OTCMKTS:MCESF opened at $3.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. Macro Enterprises has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $3.09.
Macro Enterprises Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Macro Enterprises (MCESF)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for Macro Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macro Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.