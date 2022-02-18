Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 754,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the January 15th total of 998,400 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGTA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 436.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 59.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGTA traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.99. 5,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,511. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.82.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGTA. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magenta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

