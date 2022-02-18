Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Given a $68.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $68.00 price objective on Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MGA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Magna International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.09.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $78.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.19. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Magna International has a 12-month low of $72.65 and a 12-month high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Magna International will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Magna International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Magna International by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 162,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,072,000 after purchasing an additional 47,683 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Magna International by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Magna International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 270,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,927,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Magna International by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 59.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

