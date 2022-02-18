Magna International (TSE:MG) Price Target Raised to C$85.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company to C$85.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MG. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a C$92.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered Magna International to a sell rating and set a C$69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Magna International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a C$106.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CSFB reissued an outperform rating on shares of Magna International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$104.22.

TSE:MG opened at C$99.37 on Monday. Magna International has a 1-year low of C$93.24 and a 1-year high of C$126.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$102.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$102.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28.

In other news, Director Mary Lou Maher acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$97.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at C$189,930.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

