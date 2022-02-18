Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Short Interest Down 20.5% in January

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the January 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 729,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several brokerages have commented on MX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of MX stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,730. The stock has a market cap of $872.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.05. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.53.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,231,000 after buying an additional 293,463 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Shay Capital LLC raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,001 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.