Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Short Interest Down 20.5% in January

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the January 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 729,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Several brokerages have commented on MX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
Shares of MX stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,730. The stock has a market cap of $872.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.05. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.53.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,231,000 after buying an additional 293,463 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Shay Capital LLC raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,001 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Magnachip Semiconductor
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
