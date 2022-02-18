MahaDAO (MAHA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $259,738.00

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. In the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for $3.24 or 0.00008081 BTC on popular exchanges. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $9.98 million and approximately $259,738.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00044880 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,803.34 or 0.06985256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,210.83 or 1.00195771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00049369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00052448 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003170 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

