Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Short Interest Down 23.3% in January

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the January 15th total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 181.3 days.

Shares of MAHMF stock remained flat at $$11.15 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.05. Mahindra & Mahindra has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mahindra & Mahindra in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of automotive vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Farm Equipment, and Others. The Automotive segment comprises of sale of automobiles, spare parts, and related services. The Farm Equipment segment involves in the sale of tractor and spare parts.

