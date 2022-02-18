MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.91

Shares of MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and traded as high as $1.94. MamaMancini’s shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 86,855 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMMB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MamaMancini’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Taglich Brothers dropped their price objective on shares of MamaMancini’s from $4.85 to $3.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.35 million, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27.
About MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB)
MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc engages in the marketing of specialty prepared, frozen, and refrigerated foods for sale in retailers. Its products include meatballs with Italian sauce, meatloaf, and Italian entrees as well as beef, turkey, chicken, and pork. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty and Daniel Mancini on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.
