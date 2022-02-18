MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.91

Shares of MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and traded as high as $1.94. MamaMancini’s shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 86,855 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMMB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MamaMancini’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Taglich Brothers dropped their price objective on shares of MamaMancini’s from $4.85 to $3.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.35 million, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in MamaMancini’s by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MamaMancini’s by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of MamaMancini’s by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MamaMancini’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MamaMancini’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

About MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB)

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc engages in the marketing of specialty prepared, frozen, and refrigerated foods for sale in retailers. Its products include meatballs with Italian sauce, meatloaf, and Italian entrees as well as beef, turkey, chicken, and pork. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty and Daniel Mancini on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

