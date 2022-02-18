Man Group plc Decreases Stock Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,785 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $10,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,454,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,574,000 after buying an additional 3,317,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 34,376.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,270,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,767,000 after buying an additional 3,261,311 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,964,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,078,000 after buying an additional 2,955,840 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 279.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,538,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,628,000 after buying an additional 1,868,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Nielsen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NLSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.

NYSE NLSN opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.43. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.01%.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

