Man Group plc Has $10.78 Million Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $10,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 758.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 100.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

GMED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.07.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $66.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.37 and a 1 year high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.