Man Group plc Increases Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 294.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 72,144 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $9,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 80.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 112.0% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $120.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.31. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $56.08 and a 12-month high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.