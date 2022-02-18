Man Group plc Lowers Holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,071 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $10,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,747,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter worth about $766,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Sleep Number by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 11,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,629,000. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush raised Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.75.

Sleep Number stock opened at $68.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.28. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. Sleep Number Co. has a 52-week low of $67.26 and a 52-week high of $151.44.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

