Man Group plc Raises Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 46.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,210 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $11,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 552,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 293,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,850,000 after purchasing an additional 81,205 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 148,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEC. Scotiabank raised WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

NYSE:WEC opened at $89.39 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.07.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.728 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.95%.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

