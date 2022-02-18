Man Group plc Sells 11,957 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,957 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $9,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 166,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 57,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UCBI stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $39.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 36.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.