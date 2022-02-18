ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 518,300 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the January 15th total of 382,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ManTech International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,745,000 after purchasing an additional 21,711 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in ManTech International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ManTech International by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,331,000 after purchasing an additional 63,246 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MANT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,612. ManTech International has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $92.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.95.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

