Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 11.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,015,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 786,999 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $115,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 171.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MFC opened at $21.23 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.99%.

MFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC cut Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.27.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

