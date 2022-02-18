Marin Software Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 32,261 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,766% compared to the average volume of 1,729 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRIN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Marin Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marin Software by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 24,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Marin Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Marin Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marin Software by 1,656.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 45,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRIN opened at $3.76 on Friday. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $58.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of -0.09.

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

