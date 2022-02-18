Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Marine Petroleum Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $4.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54. Marine Petroleum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 69.94% and a return on equity of 55.32%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.1067 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,914 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.